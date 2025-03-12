Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $216.39, with a volume of 1780143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

