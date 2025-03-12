CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.50. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

