Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 523 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $237,375,000. Amundi grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.75 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

