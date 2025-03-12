Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

