Cascade Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

DFAT stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

