Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

