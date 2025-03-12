Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

