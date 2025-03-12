Cascade Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

