Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

CRS opened at $180.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $213.66.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.