Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

