Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. Cardlytics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cardlytics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 1,820,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,723. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,736.48. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,651.92. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,454 shares of company stock valued at $391,864. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

