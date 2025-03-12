Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 619968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Capstone Copper Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.54, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.