Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 848.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,571 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after buying an additional 1,755,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,833 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 681,120 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

