Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

XUSP stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.19. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

About Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

