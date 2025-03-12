Capasso Planning Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

