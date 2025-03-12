Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

