Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS OCTM opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (OCTM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in October OCTM was launched on Oct 18, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

