Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 16,125 Shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QHDG opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

