Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Increased Earnings for Exagen

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exagen’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XGN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Exagen has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 49.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 175,701 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

