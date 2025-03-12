Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PRE

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Prenetics Global in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.
Prenetics Global Trading Down 3.4 %
Prenetics Global stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.31.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
