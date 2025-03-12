Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher Sells 135 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 135 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $16,494.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,839.28. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.