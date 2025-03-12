Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $24,314,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

