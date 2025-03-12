Callan Family Office LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $126.09 and a 52-week high of $159.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

