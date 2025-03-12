Callan Family Office LLC Invests $259,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AAON by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after acquiring an additional 525,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AAON by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $144.07.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

