Callan Family Office LLC Invests $250,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of CENX opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

