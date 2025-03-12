Callan Family Office LLC Invests $233,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.