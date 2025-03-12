Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 11,229 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $17,586,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 978,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

