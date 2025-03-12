Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 36,526 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 97,819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 46.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.