CAE’s (CAE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.16% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 122,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CAE by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after buying an additional 5,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $98,436,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

