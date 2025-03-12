Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Head to Head Survey

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx -25.94% -8.28% -5.21% Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.10% -45.49%

Risk & Volatility

Arcellx has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 13 2 3.13 Cabaletta Bio 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcellx and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arcellx presently has a consensus price target of $108.46, indicating a potential upside of 58.66%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 1,168.95%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Arcellx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Arcellx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcellx and Cabaletta Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx $107.94 million 34.80 -$70.69 million ($2.00) -34.18 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($2.15) -0.83

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcellx beats Cabaletta Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company’s preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

