BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Patricia Taureka-Seruvatu Acquires 500 Shares

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Taureka-Seruvatu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$21.93 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,963.00 ($6,894.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from BSP Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

