BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 448039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
BSF Enterprise Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.11.
BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.
About BSF Enterprise
BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
