Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CAO Thomas Bures Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bures purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,572.80. This represents a 16.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRKR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bruker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

