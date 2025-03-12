Brokers Set Expectations for FBIO Q1 Earnings

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 68.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

