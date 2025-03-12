Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $40.67

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.46 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

