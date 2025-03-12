Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $113.10

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.39.
OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Okta by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.71, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $116.96.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
