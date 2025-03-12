Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.62. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at $556,993.50. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

