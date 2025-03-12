Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Down 86.9% in February

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance

Shares of Brand Engagement Network stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 76,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Brand Engagement Network has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

