BrainsWay’s (BWAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.32% from the company’s current price.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

BWAY opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 316.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

