Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $415,350.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,029,853.80. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,400. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

