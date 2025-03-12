Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,455.42. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

