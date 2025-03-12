Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $63,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,353.41 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,849.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,671.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

