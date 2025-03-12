BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 5,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.