BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,394,699.09. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $1,363,985. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

