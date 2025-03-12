BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.