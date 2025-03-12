BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,394,699.09. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $1,363,985. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.