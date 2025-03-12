BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 15.8% increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

