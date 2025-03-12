BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.