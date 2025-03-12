BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,558. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.
