BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,558. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

