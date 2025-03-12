BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 1,311,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,651. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 279,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $2,082,118.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,047,827 shares in the company, valued at $447,356,311.15. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,443,111 shares of company stock worth $11,152,533 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

