BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 1,311,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,651. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 279,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $2,082,118.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,047,827 shares in the company, valued at $447,356,311.15. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,443,111 shares of company stock worth $11,152,533 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

