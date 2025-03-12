BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.