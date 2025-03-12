BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2872 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 176.2% increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.